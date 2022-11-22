Caleres Non-GAAP EPS of $1.15 beats by $0.03, revenue of $798.3M beats by $14.32M

Nov. 22, 2022 6:48 AM ETCaleres, Inc. (CAL)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Caleres press release (NYSE:CAL): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.15 beats by $0.03.
  • Revenue of $798.3M (+1.8% Y/Y) beats by $14.32M.
  • FY Outlook: The company expects adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $4.30 and $4.40 vs consensus of $4.30, representing another year of record earnings for the organization. In addition, the company is reiterating its full year sales outlook, with the range still expected to be between 4 percent and 6 percent as compared to fiscal year 2021.

