Philip Morris launches new smoke-free device in bid to accelerate a smoke-free future

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) announced the launch of its new BONDS by IQOS smoke-free device, which is the company's latest heat-not-burn tobacco heating system.

The company said BONDS by IQOS offers adults who would otherwise continue to smoke access to a "compact, low maintenance and hassle-free" way to use smoke-free as a better alternative to cigarettes.

Like all PMI’s smoke-free, nicotine containing products, BONDS by IQOS is intended for adults who would otherwise continue smoking or using other nicotine products, and who are looking for a better alternative to cigarettes.

"BONDS by IQOS represents another step forward in our ambition to replace cigarettes with innovative, science-based, smoke-free alternatives," stated Philip Morris CEO Jacek Olczak.

Looking ahead, Philip Morris' (PM) goal is that by 2025 at least 40M adults who would otherwise continue to smoke will have switched to its smoke-free products and that by 2025 more than 50% of its total net revenues will come from smoke-free products. The company estimated there were approximately 19.5M total IQOS users at the end of Q3, excluding Russia and Ukraine.