Burlington Non-GAAP EPS of $0.43 misses by $0.09, revenue of $2.04B misses by $20M, updates FY outlook
Nov. 22, 2022 6:54 AM ETBurlington Stores, Inc. (BURL)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Burlington press release (NYSE:BURL): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.43 misses by $0.09.
- Revenue of $2.04B (-11.3% Y/Y) misses by $20M.
- Comparable store sales decreased 17% compared to the third quarter of Fiscal 2021.
- FY Outlook:
- Comparable store sales to decrease in the range of down 15% to down 14% for Fiscal 2022, on top of the 15% increase during Fiscal 2021; this translates to a 3-year geometric comparable store sales stack of down 2% to down 1% versus Fiscal 2019;
- Capital expenditures, net of landlord allowances, to be approximately $510 million;
- To open 87 net new stores in Fiscal 2022;
- Depreciation and amortization, exclusive of favorable lease costs, to be approximately $275 million;
- Adjusted EBIT margin to be down 400 basis points to down 370 basis points compared to last year;
- Net interest expense to be approximately $63 million;
- An effective tax rate of approximately 25%; and
- Adjusted EPS to be in the range of $3.77 to $4.07 from prior view of 3.70 to $4.30 vs. consensus of $4.01, as compared to $6.00 on a GAAP basis and $8.41 on a non-GAAP basis last year.
- Q4 Outlook:
- Comparable store sales to decrease 9% to 6%; this translates to a 3-year geometric comparable store sales stack of down 4% to down 1%;
- Adjusted EBIT margin to be flat to up 70 basis points compared to last year;
- An effective tax rate of approximately 26%; and
- Adjusted EPS in the range of $2.45 to $2.75 vs consensus of $2.62, as compared to $1.80 on a GAAP basis and $2.53 on a non-GAAP basis last year.
- Shares -1.67% PM.
