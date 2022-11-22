Burlington Non-GAAP EPS of $0.43 misses by $0.09, revenue of $2.04B misses by $20M, updates FY outlook

Nov. 22, 2022 6:54 AM ETBurlington Stores, Inc. (BURL)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Burlington press release (NYSE:BURL): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.43 misses by $0.09.
  • Revenue of $2.04B (-11.3% Y/Y) misses by $20M.
  • Comparable store sales decreased 17% compared to the third quarter of Fiscal 2021.
  • FY Outlook:
  • Comparable store sales to decrease in the range of down 15% to down 14% for Fiscal 2022, on top of the 15% increase during Fiscal 2021; this translates to a 3-year geometric comparable store sales stack of down 2% to down 1% versus Fiscal 2019;
  • Capital expenditures, net of landlord allowances, to be approximately $510 million;
  • To open 87 net new stores in Fiscal 2022;
  • Depreciation and amortization, exclusive of favorable lease costs, to be approximately $275 million;
  • Adjusted EBIT margin to be down 400 basis points to down 370 basis points compared to last year;
  • Net interest expense to be approximately $63 million;
  • An effective tax rate of approximately 25%; and
  • Adjusted EPS to be in the range of $3.77 to $4.07 from prior view of 3.70 to $4.30 vs. consensus of $4.01, as compared to $6.00 on a GAAP basis and $8.41 on a non-GAAP basis last year.
  • Q4 Outlook:
  • Comparable store sales to decrease 9% to 6%; this translates to a 3-year geometric comparable store sales stack of down 4% to down 1%;
  • Adjusted EBIT margin to be flat to up 70 basis points compared to last year;
  • An effective tax rate of approximately 26%; and
  • Adjusted EPS in the range of $2.45 to $2.75 vs consensus of $2.62, as compared to $1.80 on a GAAP basis and $2.53 on a non-GAAP basis last year.
  • Shares -1.67% PM.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.