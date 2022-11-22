Novavax ends COVID vaccine deal citing contract breach
Nov. 22, 2022 6:54 AM ETNovavax, Inc. (NVAX)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) announced that the company sent written notice on Friday to terminate an advance purchase agreement to deliver 350M doses of its COVID-19 vaccine after the contract partner Gavi Alliance breached the deal.
- The notice relates to the APA signed between Gavi and Novavax (NVAX) on May 05, 2021, under which the company was required to supply its protein-based shot NVX-CoV2373 to the COVAX facility, a WHO-backed initiative to improve vaccine access in low-income countries.
- The decision follows “Gavi’s material breach of the APA due to Gavi’s failure to procure the purchase of 350 million doses of NVX-CoV2373 from the Company as required by Section 2.1 of the APA and Gavi’s inability to cure such failure,” Novavax (NVAX) said in a regulatory filing.
- Noting that it was not liable for any penalties related to the termination, Novavax (NVAX) said that Gavi is not expected to recover as much as $700M advance payments made to the company in connection with the deal.
