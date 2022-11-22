Novavax ends COVID vaccine deal citing contract breach

Nov. 22, 2022 6:54 AM ETNovavax, Inc. (NVAX)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Germany Begins Novavax Covid Vaccinations

Carsten Koall/Getty Images News

  • Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) announced that the company sent written notice on Friday to terminate an advance purchase agreement to deliver 350M doses of its COVID-19 vaccine after the contract partner Gavi Alliance breached the deal.
  • The notice relates to the APA signed between Gavi and Novavax (NVAX) on May 05, 2021, under which the company was required to supply its protein-based shot NVX-CoV2373 to the COVAX facility, a WHO-backed initiative to improve vaccine access in low-income countries.
  • The decision follows “Gavi’s material breach of the APA due to Gavi’s failure to procure the purchase of 350 million doses of NVX-CoV2373 from the Company as required by Section 2.1 of the APA and Gavi’s inability to cure such failure,” Novavax (NVAX) said in a regulatory filing.
  • Noting that it was not liable for any penalties related to the termination, Novavax (NVAX) said that Gavi is not expected to recover as much as $700M advance payments made to the company in connection with the deal.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.