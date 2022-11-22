Movado Non-GAAP EPS of $1.31, revenue of $211.4M, updates FY outlook

Nov. 22, 2022 6:57 AM ETMovado Group, Inc. (MOV)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Movado press release (NYSE:MOV): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.31.
  • Revenue of $211.4M (-2.9% Y/Y).
  • FY outlook:
  • Net sales in the range of approximately $740 million to $750 million versus the previous outlook of $780 million to $790 million presented with our second quarter results. As compared to the prior year, currency is expected to unfavorably impact full-year fiscal 2023 net sales by approximately $35 million. This revised outlook represents growth of 1.0% to 2.4% from fiscal 2022 net sales.
  • Gross profit to continue to be approximately 58.0% of net sales.
  • Operating income in the range of $120 million to $125 million versus the previous outlook of $125 million to $130 million.
  • An effective tax rate of approximately 23%, assuming no changes to the current tax regulations.
  • Shares -1.79% PM.

