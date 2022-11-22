Lion Electric signs cell supply deal with major supplier
- Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) has signed a four-year cell supply agreement with a top-tier supplier.
- Pursuant to the deal, Lion has committed to purchase, on a non-exclusive basis, lithium-ion battery cells from the supplier at escalading volumes over calendar years 2023 and 2024, at agreed upon prices, subject to adjustments, including to account for increases in the prices of raw materials and changes in specifications.
- The cell will be used for the manufacturing of batteries for electric vehicles. The agreement currently provides that 39M lithium battery cells are to be purchased by Lion (LEV) in total over 2023 and 2024.
- Volumes and unit prices for calendar years 2025 and 2026 remain to be agreed upon by the parties.
