Best Buy tops consensus in Q3, resumes buyback program
Nov. 22, 2022 7:02 AM ETBest Buy Co., Inc. (BBY)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Best Buy press release (NYSE:BBY): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.38 beats by $0.36.
- Revenue of $10.59B (-11.1% Y/Y) beats by $290M.
- Comparable sales declined 10.4%.
“We are updating our FY23 outlook to flow through our better-than-expected Q3 results while keeping our Q4 expectations unchanged,” said Matt Bilunas, Best Buy CFO. “We now expect comparable sales to decline approximately 10% and our non-GAAP operating income rate to be slightly higher than 4.0%. From a capital allocation perspective, we resumed share repurchases in November after pausing during Q2 and now expect to spend approximately $1 billion in share repurchases this year.”
