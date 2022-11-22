Analog Devices Non-GAAP EPS of $2.73 beats by $0.14, revenue of $3.25B beats by $90M
Nov. 22, 2022 7:04 AM ETAnalog Devices, Inc. (ADI)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Analog Devices press release (NASDAQ:ADI): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.73 beats by $0.14.
- Revenue of $3.25B (+38.9% Y/Y) beats by $90M.
- For 1Q23, revenue to be in the range of $3.15B, +/- $100M vs. consensus of $3.04B. At the midpoint of this revenue outlook, operating margin to be approximately 33.4%, +/- 130 bps and adjusted operating margin to be approximately 50.0%, +/- 70 bps. Reported EPS to be $1.71, +/- $0.10, and adjusted EPS to be $2.60, +/- $0.10 vs. consensus of $2.41.
