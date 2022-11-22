Chico's FAS GAAP EPS of $0.20, revenue of $518.3M beats by $10.3M, updates FY outlook
Nov. 22, 2022 7:06 AM ETChico's FAS, Inc. (CHS)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Chico's FAS press release (NYSE:CHS): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.20.
- Revenue of $518.3M (+14.3% Y/Y) beats by $10.3M.
- Q4 Outlook:
- Consolidated net sales of $535 million to $555 million vs consensus of $557M;
- Gross margin rate as a percent of net sales of 35.4% to 35.8%;
- SG&A as a percent of net sales of 32.7% to 33.2%;
- Effective income tax rate of 25.0%; and
- Earnings per diluted share of $0.07 to $0.10 vs consensus of $0.10.
- FY Outlook:
- Consolidated net sales of $2,153 million to $2,173 million from prior view of $2.14B to $2.17B vs consensus of $2.17B;
- Gross margin rate as a percent of net sales of 39.2% to 39.3%;
- SG&A as a percent of net sales of 32.3% to 32.4%;
- Effective income tax rate of 23.0%;
- Earnings per diluted share of $0.89 to $0.92 from prior view of $0.79 to $0.87 vs consensus of $0.85; and
- Capital and cloud-based expenditures of approximately $65 million to $70 million.
