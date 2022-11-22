Kamada GAAP EPS of $0.01 beats by $0.04, revenue of $32.2M beats by $2.4M
Nov. 22, 2022 7:09 AM ETKamada Ltd. (KMDA)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Kamada press release (NASDAQ:KMDA): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.01 beats by $0.04.
- Revenue of $32.2M (+39.8% Y/Y) beats by $2.4M.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $6.0 million in the third quarter of 2022, as compared to $0.6 million in the third quarter of 2021.
- FY Outlook: Kamada continues to expect to generate fiscal year 2022 total revenues in the range of $125 million to $135 million vs consensus of $128.01M, which would represent 20% to 30% growth compared to fiscal year 2021. The Company also anticipates generating adjusted EBITDA during 2022 at a rate of 12% to 15% of total revenues, representing more than 2.5x of the adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2021.
Comments