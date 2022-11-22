Merck's Keytruda shows survival benefit, meets main goal of gastric cancer trial

Merck's (NYSE:MRK) blockbuster drug Keytruda, in combination with chemotherapy, met the main goal of overall survival (OS) in patients with a type of gastric cancer in a phase 3 trial.

The study, dubbed KEYNOTE-859, evaluated Keytruda plus chemotherapy, versus chemo alone as a first-line therapy for patients with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-negative locally advanced unresectable or metastatic gastric or GEJ adenocarcinoma.

The company said the Keytruda chemo combo showed a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in the trial's main goal of OS, versus chemotherapy alone in the all-randomized patient population.

In addition, statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvements in progression-free survival (PFS) and overall response rate (ORR) were also seen in the all-randomized patient population, according to the company.

Merck noted that the safety profile of Keytruda in this trial was consistent with that seen in previous studies.

"The results from KEYNOTE-859 show the potential of KEYTRUDA plus chemotherapy to improve survival beyond chemotherapy alone for patients with HER2-negative locally advanced unresectable or metastatic gastric or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma, regardless of PD-L1 expression," said Eliav Barr, senior vice president and head of global clinical development, chief medical officer, Merck Research Laboratories.

The company said that the results will be submitted to regulatory authorities and will also be presented at an upcoming medical meeting.