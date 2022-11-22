Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) shares rose sharply after the electronics retailer exceeded Q3 earnings expectations and bettered its holiday sales guide.

The Minnesota-based retailer posted $1.38 in adjusted EPS, exceeding the $1.02 consensus, and $10.59B in revenue, rising above the $10.3B analyst expectation despite a 10.4% decline in comparable sales from the prior year. Analysts had expected an over 13% decline in comparable sales. Merchandise inventories of $7.3B at the close of the quarter reflected a 14.7% decline from the prior year.

“Throughout the quarter, we were committed to balancing our near-term response to current conditions and managing well what is in our control, while also advancing our strategic initiatives and investing in areas important for our long-term growth. As a result, we delivered Q3 results ahead of our expectations coming into the quarter,” CEO Corie Barry said. “We have strategically and effectively managed our inventory flow based on a shopping pattern that we believe looks more similar to historical holiday periods, with customer shopping activity concentrated on Black Friday week, Cyber Monday and the two weeks leading up to December 25.”

Based upon the Q3 strength and optimism into the holiday season, management raised guidance for the full year. CFO Matt Bilunas said that the company now expects a 10% decline in comparable sales year over year, improved from a prior -11% forecast and above the 10.8% drop anticipated by analysts. He also indicated the company resumed share repurchases after a pause.

“From a capital allocation perspective, we resumed share repurchases in November after pausing during Q2 and now expect to spend approximately $1 billion in share repurchases this year,” Bilunas said.

The company has pursued repurchases equating to $465M thus far in 2022. Shares of the electronics and appliances retailer rose 7.31% in premarket trading after the print.

The company also declared its quarterly dividend.