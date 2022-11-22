New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) said Tuesday said on Tuesday it has finalized agreements with Pemex for the development of a liquefied natural gas project associated with Mexico's Lakach offshore gas field; financial details were not disclosed.

New Fortress (NFE) will develop and operate an integrated upstream project and a natural gas liquefaction plant off the coast of Veracruz in southeastern Mexico.

The company said it will complete seven offshore wells over two years and deploy its 1.4M metric tons/year Sevan Driller FLNG unit, which is undergoing conversion in a shipyard in Singapore, to liquefy most of the produced natural gas.

New Fortress (NFE) and Pemex believe the Lakach field will yield ~10 years of production, with the possibility of significantly extending the reserve life if the nearby Kunah and Piklis fields are developed.

Coupled with Kunah and Piklis, the area around Lakach has a total resource potential of 3.3T cf and comprises one of the most significant undeveloped offshore natural gas resources in the Western hemisphere, the companies said.

