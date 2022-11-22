XOMA assumes the rights to ebopiprant from ObsEva
Nov. 22, 2022 7:25 AM ETXOMA Corporation (XOMA), OBSVBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Biotech royalty aggregator XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) has acquired all rights and title to ebopiprant held by ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) for $15M plus certain earn-out payments.
- The deal covers the Organon/ObsEva license agreement and the IP associated with the asset. XOMA will now be entitled to receive up to $475M in development, regulatory and sales-based milestone payments under the ObsEva/Organon license agreement. It will pay to ObsEva (OBSV) a portion of the development and regulatory milestones, as well as certain sales milestones, up to $98M.
- Ebopiprant was licensed by ObsEva (OBSV) from Merck (MRK) in 2015. ObsEva previously announced positive results from PROLONG Part B, a 113-patient Phase 2a proof-of-concept, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial in women experiencing spontaneous preterm labor that compared atosiban (ex-U.S. standard of care) plus ebopiprant versus atosiban plus placebo for seven days.
- Upon commercialization, XOMA will receive royalties that range from low- to mid-teens from Organon (OBSV) and will make a mid-single-digit royalty payment to Merck.
