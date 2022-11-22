Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Non-GAAP EPS of $0.01 beats by $0.13, revenue of $880.08M beats by $48.91M

Nov. 22, 2022 7:32 AM ETAbercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • Abercrombie & Fitch Co. press release (NYSE:ANF): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.01 beats by $0.13.
  • Revenue of $880.08M (-2.8% Y/Y) beats by $48.91M.
  • Shares +1% PM.
  • FY23 Guidance:
  • Net sales to be down in the range of 2 to 3% from $3.7 billion in 2021 from prior outlook of net sales to be down mid-single-digits vs. -4.67% consensus. The outlook includes an estimated adverse impact of approximately 250 basis points from foreign currency up from an estimated 200 basis points last quarter.
  • Operating margin in the range of 2 to 3%, compared to the previous outlook of 1 to 3%.
  • Capital expenditures of approximately $170 million.

  • For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, the company expects:

  • Net sales to be down in the range of 2 to 4% to fiscal fourth quarter 2021 level of $1.2 billion vs. -6.15% consensus. The level assumes an estimated adverse impact of approximately 300 basis points from foreign currency.
  • Operating margin to be in the range of 5 to 7%.
  • Effective tax rate in the mid-to-high 40s with the rate sensitive to earnings levels by geography.

