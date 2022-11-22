Dollar Tree GAAP EPS of $1.20 beats by $0.03, revenue of $6.94B beats by $100M
Nov. 22, 2022 7:33 AM ETDollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Dollar Tree press release (NASDAQ:DLTR): Q3 GAAP EPS of $1.20 beats by $0.03.
- Revenue of $6.94B (+8.1% Y/Y) beats by $100M.
- Enterprise same-store sales increased 6.5%.
- Dollar Tree comparable store sales increased 8.6% (8.5% when adjusted for currency fluctuations), driven by a double-digit increase in average ticket.
- Family Dollar’s 4.1% same-store sales increase was a combination of an increase in ticket and traffic.
- Consolidated net sales for Q4 will range from $7.54B to $7.68B, based on a mid- to high-single-digit increase in same-store sales for the enterprise vs. consensus of $7.53B.
- Consolidated net sales for the year are now expected to range from $28.14B to $28.28B, compared to the previous outlook range of $27.85B to $28.10B vs. consensus of $28.05B and Diluted EPS to be in the lower half of the previously provided outlook range of $7.10 to $7.40 vs. consensus of $7.29.
