AgroFresh signs merger deal with Paine Schwartz
Nov. 22, 2022 7:36 AM ETAgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (AGFS)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Ag-tech firm AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) has entered into a definitive merger agreement with investment funds affiliated with Paine Schwartz Partners.
- Pursuant to the agreement, the investment funds will acquire all of the outstanding common stock of the AgroFresh (AGFS) for $3.00/share in cash. The consideration represents a 91% premium over the company’s share price at market close on October 26, 2022.
- A special committee of independent directors of the AgroFresh (AGFS) board of directors, in consultation with its independent financial and legal advisors, unanimously determined that the merger agreement is advisable, fair to, and in the best interests of, the unaffiliated stockholders. The deal was subsequently approved by the disinterested members of the board.
- Consummation of the deal is conditioned on approval of the unaffiliated stockholders of the company.
- AGFS shares are up 5% premarket
