Luckin Coffee Non-GAAP EPADS of $0.24, revenue of $547.5M

Nov. 22, 2022
  • Luckin Coffee press release (OTCPK:LKNCY): Q3 Non-GAAP EPADS of $0.24.
  • Revenue of $547.5M (+50.1% Y/Y).
  • Revenues from self-operated stores in the third quarter were RMB2,761.4 million (US$388.2 million), representing an increase of 53.9% from RMB1,794.7 million in the same quarter of 2021.
  • Revenues from partnership stores in the third quarter were RMB899.1 million (US$126.4 million), representing an increase of 116.1% from RMB416.1 million in the same quarter of 2021.
  • Same-store sales growth for self-operated stores in the third quarter was 19.4%, compared to 75.8% in the same quarter of 2021.
  • Net new store openings in the third quarter was 651, resulting in a quarter-over-quarter store unit growth of 9.0% from the number of stores at the end of the second quarter of 2022, ending the third quarter with 7,846 stores which include 5,373 self-operated stores and 2,473 partnership stores.
  • Average monthly transacting customers in the third quarter were 25.1 million, representing an increase of 70.5% from 14.7 million in the same quarter of 2021.

