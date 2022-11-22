Costco Wholesale Corp. (NASDAQ:COST) is expected to continue attracting consumers feeling the weight of inflation, aiding share growth, according to Bank of America.

“We expect high food inflation to drive continued share gains for the warehouse club channel (including Costco) given the strong value proposition and price positioning on overlapping SKUs vs. mass and traditional grocery,” the bank’s analysts said.

The analysts added that the wholesale retailer is likely to expand its footprint to meet the soaring demand. Additionally, the company’s bottom line is expected to benefit from the opportunity to raise membership prices.

“We believe Costco is due for an increase in its membership fee in 2023 given its historical cadence of every 5-6 years and its last increase in June 2017, though continued sales momentum and elevated food inflation could push back the timing,” the analysts concluded.

The stock was added to the bank’s US 1 list, which it defines as “a collection of our best investment ideas that are drawn from the universe of ‘Buy’ rated US listed stocks.”

Read more on Walmart’s move to raise Sam’s Club membership prices.