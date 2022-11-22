Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) shares traded lower in the pre-market Tuesday after the company, with its Q2 financial for fiscal 2023, lowered the full-year earnings guidance to a level below the Street forecasts citing unfavorable forex impact.

Revenue for the quarter dropped ~3% YoY on a reported basis to $7.6B, falling short of the consensus amid a $457M negative impact from foreign currency translation.

However, revenue grew ~2% YoY on an organic basis despite slower supply recovery or procedure volumes and pricing pressure from mass procurements in China.

"Slower than predicted procedure and supply recovery drove revenue below our expectations this quarter," Chief Executive Geoff Martha said ahead of the earnings call at 8:00 a.m. EST. He detailed the actions taken to improve the overall performance, including streamlining the company structure and supply chain consolidation.

On a segment basis, Medical Surgical revenue fell short of Street forecasts declining ~10% YoY to $2.1B as Respiratory, Gastrointestinal & Renal (RGR) divisions underperformed. However, the segment reported only a ~1% YoY revenue decline on an organic basis, excluding the impact of ventilator sales after higher COVID-driven demand last year.

Meanwhile, Cardiovascular revenue met analysts' expectations to reach $2.8B despite a ~2% YoY decline, while Neuroscience revenue grew ~2% YoY to $2.2B exceeding Street forecasts. Despite the absence of new product approvals, Diabetes revenue topped the analysts' estimates to reach $556M with a ~5% YoY decline.

Geographically, the U.S. led revenue growth with a ~2% YoY rise to generate $4.1B, while revenue from non-U.S. developed markets fell ~13% YoY to $2.2B.

Non-GAAP gross margin for the period slipped to 67.6% from 68.8% in the prior year period, and the company's GAAP net income for the quarter dropped ~67% YoY to $427M driven by $764M income tax reserve adjustment that reflects a previously disclosed court decision.

Citing 18 cents negative impact from foreign currency, Medtronic (MDT) lowered its full-year non-GAAP EPS guidance to $5.25 – $5.30 from the previous outlook of $5.53 – $5.65 and $5.53 in the consensus.

However, the company expects its growth to accelerate in H2 FY23 to 3.5% – 4.0% on an organic basis even as it raises the estimated negative forex impact to $1.74B – $1.84B from the prior forecast of $1.4B – $1.5B.