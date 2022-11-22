GSK to cut 150 jobs in commercial trade channel in India

Nov. 22, 2022 7:45 AM ETGSK plc (GSK)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

GSK Consumer Healthcare office in Warren, NJ, USA.

JHVEPhoto

  • GSK (NYSE:GSK) is going to close its consumer trade channel in India, laying off over 150 people.
  • A GSK spokesperson said in an emailed statement to Seeking Alpha that, "As part of a strategic review of our business over 150 colleagues from our Commercial Trade Channel business in India have been impacted. In keeping with our values, we are supporting them with appropriate financial and outplacement support."
  • GSK noted that the Commercial Trade Channel was a sales team that took orders from retail pharmacists and now these orders will be placed digitally.
  • The move, by the British pharma giant, is the latest among pharma, and across industries, to lay off employees in order to cut cost and rejig their organizations.
  • Novartis is also undergoing a restructuring, announced in April, under the helm of CEO Vas Narasimhan. Under it, the company would cut about 8K jobs as it reorganizes its pharmaceuticals and oncology business units. The Swiss pharma is also mulling sale of its ophthalmology and respiratory units, according to a report.
  • GSK itself has streamlined its business, as it spun off its consumer health unit, now Haleon, in July to focus on its core areas.

