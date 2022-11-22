Berkshire Hathaway continues to lighten stake in EV maker BYD
Nov. 22, 2022 7:42 AM ETBYD Company Limited (BYDDF), BRK.A, BRK.BTSLABy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) (NYSE:BRK.A), the investment behemoth built by Warren Buffett, sold 3.23M Hong Kong-listed shares of electric vehicle manufacturer BYD (OTCPK:BYDDF) for HK$630.33M ($80.7M), Reuters reported Tuesday, citing a stock exchange filing.
- The transaction reduced the Omaha, Nebraska-based company's holding in the EV maker to 15.99% as of Nov. 17, from 16.28%. It's the third time this month, that Berkshire (BRK.B) sold shares in BYD (OTCPK:BYDDF). At the beginning of the month, it had owned an 18.22% stake in BYD.
