Magellan Aerospace secures multi-year F-35 lightning II contract

Nov. 22, 2022 7:43 AM ETMagellan Aerospace Corporation (MALJF), MAL:CA, LMTBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Magellan Aerospace (OTCPK:MALJF) has secured a multi-year contract from Lockheed Martin for complex machined titanium components for all three variants of the F-35 aircraft.
  • Per the terms, the contract will be carried out at Magellan Aerospace’s facility in Kitchener, Ontario over the period of 2023 to 2027.
  • The contract is for shipsets of machined wing tie bars for the aircraft’s leading edge flap and is a continuation of a long-established relationship with LMCO on the global F-35 fighter aircraft program.
  • The F-35 Program is managed by the Pentagon’s F-35 Joint Program Office, the U.S. Air Force, the U.S. Marine Corps and the U.S. Navy are all procuring and operating F-35s.

