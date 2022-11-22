Dick's Sporting Goods gains after comparable sales beat expectations

Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) reported strong numbers Q3 against a tough comparable from the last two years when sporting goods demand skyrocketed.

Consolidated same store sales increased 6.5% during the quarter vs. -3.1% consensus. The comparable sales gain followed increases of 12.8% in the Q3 of 2021 and 6.0% in Q3 of 2019. Total sales increased 7.6% to $2.96B to top the consensus mark of $2.70B.

The retaiker's EBT margin of 10.3% was noted to be over three times the 2019 non-GAAP rate.

On the balance sheet, Dick's (DKS) ended the quarter with an inventory position that was up 35% Y/Y to $3.36B. The company also ended the year with approximately $1.44B in cash and cash equivalents and no outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility.

Looking ahead, Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) expects comparable store sales of negative 3.0% to negative 1.5%, up from negative 6.0% to negative 2.0% previously and non-GAAP EPS of $11.50 to 12.10 vs. $10.00 to 12.00 prior range and $11.52 consensus.

Shares of Dick's (DKS) rose 0.84% to $107.84 after the earnings topper.

