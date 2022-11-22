Chinese ETFs struggle as Beijing increases lockdowns

Chinese focused exchange traded funds look to start off Tuesday’s trading session in the red as fears around further COVID lockdowns continue out of Beijing.

Chinese authorities have closed museums, parks, and malls on Tuesday while multiple cities restarted testing for COVID-19 as a surge in cases popped up which has hindered the idea for a faster reopening.

As a result, exchange traded funds that are tied to the Chinese economy have been caught up in the outbreak. Funds such as the popular KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) and the iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) traded to the downside in premarket trading after the Hang Sang Index (HSI) declined by 1.3% overnight. The index is also down 3.2% on the week.

KWEB and MCHI are the two largest Chinese exchange traded funds as combined, the ETFs manage more than $12B of investor capital. Moreover, KWEB is attached with a 0.69% expense ratio while MCHI has a 0.57% expense ratio.

Other Chinese exchange traded funds that have fallen into focus as lockdown news grows louder are the following: (NASDAQ:PGJ), (FXI), (ASHR), (GXC), (NYSEARCA:CQQQ), (CXSE), (KBA), (CNYA), (YINN), (CHIQ), (CWEB), and (RAYC).

In other Chinese news, Alibaba shares slipped on Tuesday as Chinese authorities were set to levy a fine of more than $1B on Ant Group.