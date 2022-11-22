American Eagle Outfitters GAAP EPS of $0.42 beats by $0.21, revenue of $1.24B beats by $30M
Nov. 22, 2022
- American Eagle Outfitters press release (NYSE:AEO): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.42 beats by $0.21.
- Revenue of $1.24B (-2.4% Y/Y) beats by $30M.
- Shares +8% PM.
- Aerie revenue of $350 million rose 11% versus third quarter 2021, reflecting a 24% 3-year revenue CAGR. Comp sales declined 3% versus third quarter 2021 and was up 59% to third quarter 2019.
- Consolidated store revenue declined 4%. Total digital revenue declined 5%. Compared to pre-pandemic third quarter 2019, store revenue increased 3% and digital revenue increased 35%.
- Q4 Guidance:
- The company is guiding brand revenue down in the mid single digits, and expects brand comps to be consistent with the third quarter. The company is also guiding fourth quarter gross margin in the range of 32% to 33%, at the higher end of previous guidance.
- The company remains on track to deliver $100 million in reductions to the original plan and expects SG&A dollars in the fourth quarter to be approximately flat to last year.
