Vitalhub secures multi-year contract with Lincolnshire ICB
Nov. 22, 2022 8:06 AM ETVitalhub Corp. (VHIBF), VHI:CABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- VitalHub (OTCQX:VHIBF) enters a multi-year licensing contract of subsidiary transforming system’s SHREWD Platform and SHREWD Resilience offerings to Lincolnshire Integrated Care Board (ICB).
- Per the terms, the SHREWD platform will be rolled out across the ICB’s additional organizations, and further products and services will be adopted.
- The SHREWD Platform provides the integration and data collection tools the SHREWD modules operate from. The tools aggregate data which is accessed by SHREWD modules or an API, to transform the data into meaningful information with targeted functions.
- SHREWD Resilience enables the whole health and social care system within a defined area to access real-time data.
