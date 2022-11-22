Baird reduced its rating on Carvana (NYSE:CVNA), admitting its long-held ‘Buy’ rating was held in error.

“We've been wrong with our rating, but now aligning valuation more closely with our already-cautious research/data checks and recession scenarios,” the firm’s analysts said. “Also, we have more concern around the company's ability to reduce overhead/operating expenses as quickly as needed.”

The team also slashed their price target from $30 to $7. The team previously cut their price target to $30 from $64 on November 4, but had maintained a Buy-equivalent rating at that point.

Shares of the Arizona-based online auto seller slid 1.13% in pre-market trading, adding to a 12.53% decline marked on Monday. The stock has slumped a stunning 97.52% in the past year. Baird had maintained an “Outperform” rating without fail since initiating coverage in February 2020.

“Massive TAM and secular growth opportunity still available if management successfully turns around unit economics, and access to substantial liquidity could be a near-term positive,” the team concluded, explaining their maintenance of a Hold-equivalent rating.

