KKR, EQT AB, PAG said to be final bidders for Global Switch
Nov. 22, 2022 8:07 AM ETKKR & Co. Inc. (KKR), SWITCH, EQBBFBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- KKR (NYSE:KKR), EQT AB (OTCPK:EQBBF), and PAG are the final bidders vying to acquire Global Switch Holdings (SWITCH), which is currently owned by Jiangsu Shagang Group and Avic Trust, Bloomberg reported Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
- The bidders are considering different financing structures as the prepare binding offers for the company that owns and operates 13 data centers in Europe and Asia. The initial bids weren't in line with the valuation expectations Global Switch's (SWITCH) owners, Bloomberg said.
- In additions, leveraged buyout financing has become more expensive as financial conditions tighten with the Federal Reserve raising interest rates. The lower-than-hoped for valuation and more expensive financing could both be obstacles to any potential deal, the people told Bloomberg.
- In the summer, Jiangsu Shagang Group and Avic Trust started the process to sell Global Switch (SWITCH) in a deal that could value it at ~$10B, Bloomberg had reported.
- The potential buyers are still weighing their options on how to structure their offers and could decide against making final bids.
- In August, KKR (KKR) and EQT AB (OTCPK:EQBBF) were reported to be on the short list of buyers for the data center company.
Comments