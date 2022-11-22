Cyclerion stock surges 16% on rejecting offer from CEO led group to buy assets

  • Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) rejected an unsolicited proposal from from a group which includes its CEO to acquire certain assets of the company.
  • The company on Tuesday said its board acting solely by all of its independent and disinterested members (the Independent Board) reviewed the non-binding and unsolicited proposal received on Nov. 20 to, among other things, buy certain assets of the company.
  • After consultation with its legal and financial advisors, the Independent Board concluded that the proposal was not in the best interest of the company, Cyclerion said in a press release on Tuesday.
  • In October, the company noted that it was reducing its workforce by ~45% as part of a strategic prioritization to focus its resources on developing CY6463 to treat mitochondrial diseases.
