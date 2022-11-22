Douyu slips as Citi downgrades after Q3, says it's a 'weaker player' in a slow industry

Douyu (NASDAQ:DOYU) shares slipped fractionally on Tuesday as Citi downgraded the Chinese live streaming company after it reported third-quarter results that were seen as "largely in line," with the investment firm calling it a "weaker player in a structurally slow industry."

Analyst Brian Gong moved his rating on Douyu (DOYU) shares to sell from neutral and cut his price target to $1.10 from $1.55, noting that even though there were fewer promotion activities in the quarter, a move that helped average revenue per user, its core users are already using the platform and there is not much sales growth to expect in the near-term.

"We are cautious on whether the eSports industry can enter a structurally more challenging growth outlook, with limited user growth and monetization potential, given possibly slower gaming approval ahead," Gong wrote in a note to clients.

As a result, Gong lowered his revenue estimates for 2022, 2023 and 2024 by 1%, 8% and 11%, respectively.

On Monday, DouYu (DOYU) reported adjusted earnings of 1 cent per share on $252.81M in revenue, topping estimates of a loss of 1 cent and $239.75M in revenue.

Analysts are all over the map on DouYu (DOYU). It has a SELL rating from Seeking Alpha authors, while Wall Street analysts rate it a HOLD. Seeking Alpha's quant system, which consistently beats the market, rates DOYU a BUY.