NV5 Global wins $9M NOAA contract
Nov. 22, 2022 8:08 AM ETNV5 Global, Inc. (NVEE)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) has secured a $9M contract from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) National Geodetic Survey to provide topobathymetric lidar, 4-band imagery, and mapping of the Maine shoreline.
- Under the two-year contract, NV5 (NVEE) will deliver measurement of the shoreline to support marine navigation safety, nautical charting, marine debris surveys, and marine resource management assessments. Geospatial data for the project will be obtained through topobathymetric lidar collection and processing and 4-band imagery of 3,115 sq miles of coastal Maine to provide views of both the shoreline and shallow water coastal area.
Comments