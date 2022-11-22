ADDvantage Technologies suspends at-the-market offering
Nov. 22, 2022 8:12 AM ETADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (AEY)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- ADDvantage Technologies (NASDAQ:AEY) has suspended its at-the-market offering (ATM).
- The company advised its investment banker Northland Securities to cease activity on the offering and terminate the equity distribution agreement.
- The shelf registration on Form S-3 will remain in place until it expires in March 2023.
- CEO Joe Hart said, "With our Accounts Receivable Agreements in place we believe we have sufficient ability to generate cash to meet our current needs. At current levels, we are highly cognizant of ongoing dilution that results from sales utilizing the ATM, and the Board believes it appropriate to halt the ATM transaction."
