Nov. 22, 2022

Arvinas, Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) announced Tuesday early results from its Phase 2 cohort expansion portion of a Phase 1/2 study for protein degrader ARV-471 it co-develops with Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), indicating a clinical benefit rate of 38% among breast cancer patients.

The VERITAC trial was designed to evaluate ARV-471 as a single agent or in combination with Pfizer’s (PFE) cancer therapy palbociclib in patients with ER+/HER2- locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

As of data cut on June 06, 71 patients who had received oral doses of ARV-471 at 200 mg (n=35) or 500 mg (n=36) showed a 38% of clinical benefit rate, VERITAC’s primary endpoint, which considers measures such as complete response, partial response, or stable disease.

In terms of safety, five patients witnessed Grade 3/4 treatment-related adverse events. There were one and two discontinuations in the 200 mg and 500 mg cohorts, respectively.

Arvinas (ARVN) said it intends to begin two Phase 3 trials for ARV-471 to study it as a single agent and in combination with palbociclib as second-line and first-line options for ER+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer in Q4 2022 and Q1 2023, respectively.

In 2021, Pfizer (PFE) agreed to pay $1.4B as milestone payments for Arvinas (ARVN) as part of its collaboration for ARV-471.

