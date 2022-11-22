Wipro launches cybersecurity consulting offering in Europe
Nov. 22, 2022 8:13 AM ETWipro Limited (WIT)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Wipro (NYSE:WIT) has announced that it is launching a strategic cybersecurity consulting offering in Europe.
- Under this new offering, Wipro consultants located in Europe will work with clients to build tailored strategies and solutions that address the unique challenges in this market.
- The new offering leverages Wipro’s recent acquisitions in the consulting space and brings clients an end-to-end solution at a time of heightened cyber risks.
- “This launch will bring together our entire set of cyber capabilities under a single umbrella, allowing us to deliver clients a truly end-to-end offering that leads with strategy but delivers on every single aspect of their cybersecurity needs.” said John Hermans, Head of Wipro CRS Europe.
Comments