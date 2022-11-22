Pegasystems gains on report of possible $1B investment from PE firm
Nov. 22, 2022 8:20 AM ETPegasystems Inc. (PEGA)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) rose 2.4% in premarket trading on a report that private equity firm Clayton Dubilier & Rice is in talks about investing about $1 billion in the enterprise software company.
- The investment is said to be strategic for CD&R and not connected to any kind of potential takeover, according to a Bloomberg report from late Monday.
- Pegasystems (PEGA) reported Q3 results late last month.
- Pegasystems (PEGA) is scheduled to present at a Credit Suisse conference next Tuesday and a Well Fargo conference on next Wednesday.
Comments