Faraday Future issues 'going concern' warning

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) warned alongside its Q3 earnings report that it had "substantial doubt" about its ability to continue as a going concern based on recurring losses from operations and continued cash outflows from operating activities.

The electric vehicle maker said the timing of first deliveries of FF 91 vehicles is uncertain and is not expected to occur in 2022 and remains subject to various conditions, many of which are stated to be outside of its control. The timing, size, and availability of additional financing as well as the implementation and effectiveness of FF’s headcount reductions and other expense reduction and payment delay measures are among the issues of concern.

Faraday Future (FFIE) noted it will require additional funds to finance operations and ramp up production for the remainder of 2022 and beyond. The electric vehicle startup had $31.76M at the end of Q3 vs. $121M at the end of Q2.

Shares of FFIE fell 0.97% premarket to $0.34 and are off more than 94% for the year.