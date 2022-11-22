Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) +3.3% pre-market Tuesday after saying it submitted a plan for development and operation of the Irpa gas discovery in the Norwegian Sea.

The company and its partners said they expect to spend 14.8B Norwegian crowns (~$1.4B) in begin unlocking an estimated 20B standard cm of recoverable gas reserves, equivalent to 124M boe or the consumption of nearly 2.4M British households over a period of seven years, with production planned to start by Q4 2026 and last until 2039.

The development will use existing infrastructure on the nearby Aasta Hansteen field, with gas then transported to a processing plant in Norway before traveling via the Langeled pipeline system to customers in the U.K. and Europe.

The water depth of ~4,300 ft makes Irpa one of the deepest finds to be developed offshore Norway and the country's fourth producing petroleum field north of the Arctic circle.

Equinor (EQNR) owns a 51% stake in the field as operator, while Wintershall DEA has 19%, Petoro 20% and Shell (SHEL) 10%.

Equinor (EQNR) is "a low-beta company that is better governed than most national oil companies," Laura Starks writes in an analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.