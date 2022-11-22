Sony to invest in program to identify, incubate Chinese games: report
Nov. 22, 2022 8:29 AM ETSony Group Corporation (SONY)By: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor
- Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) said on Tuesday that it would expand its existing program to identify and incubate Chinese-made video games to go after the country's gaming market, Reuters reported.
- The news outlet, citing comments made by Bao Bo, Sony's director of China game production, noted that the program will invest 1M yuan, or $140,080, into each game that is enrolled in the incubator.
- During the announcement, which was live streamed, Sony's (SONY) Bao said the scale of the third season of the China Hero Project program "will far exceed the previous two."
- Additionally, Sony (SONY) said it would be the publisher of Lost Soul Aside and Convallaria, two games from previous iterations of the incubator program.
- Sony's (SONY) China Hero Project has supported 17 titles, seven which have come to the market, Reuters added.
- Sony (SONY) shares rose 2.5% to $81.06 in premarket trading.
