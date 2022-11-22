Regeneron's Libtayo approved in EU for expanded use in cervical cancer
- The European Commission (EC) approved the expanded use of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:REGN) Libtayo (cemiplimab) as monotherapy to treat adult patients with recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer and disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy.
- In October, a panel of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) had recommended the expanded approval of Libtayo for this ues.
- Regeneron said Libtayo was approved by the EC as the first immunotherapy in second line recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer irrespective of PD-L1 expression level or tumor histology.
- Libtayo is now approved to treat four cancer types in the EU, according to the company.
- The drug was already approved to treat certain patients with advanced basal cell carcinoma, advanced cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, and advanced non-small cell lung cancer.
- The EC greenlight was backed by data from a phase 3 trial called EMPOWER-Cervical 1.
- In June, Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) said it was selling worldwide exclusive license rights to Libtayo to Regeneron for $900M upfront, plus royalties and other potential payments.
