Stag Industrial cut at Wells Fargo on prospects for slower acquisitions, rent growth

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) shares dipped 1.3% in Tuesday premarket trading after Wells Fargo analyst Blaine Heck downgraded the industrial REIT to Equal Weight from Overweight as its acquisitions and rent growth for next year are expected to cool down.

Heck contended that Stag's (STAG) higher cost of capital relative with acquisition yields will result in slower acquisitions in 2023, he wrote in a note.

Similarly, rent growth in the company's markets is seen to "slow substantially," he said, noting "we see continued strength as feasible in more supply-constrained markets and thus favor companies with coastal exposure," such as coastal market operators Rexford Industrial (REXR) and Prologis (PLD).

And while STAG's core portfolio continues to generate strong growth compared with historical averages, "we think this is well-understood and priced in following recent outperformance," the note read. STAG shares climbed 17.5% in the past month but still off by 23.5% year-over-year.

The Equal Weight rating diverges from both the Quant's Strong Buy rating and the average Wall Street analysts' Buy rating.

Seeking Alpha contributor JR Research believed at the end of October that STAG shares likely bottomed following strong Q3 results.