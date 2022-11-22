Blackstone gets sole Sell rating from Credit Suisse as retail platform decelerates
Nov. 22, 2022
- Blackstone (NYSE:BX) stock has dropped 3.1% in Tuesday premarket trading after Credit Suisse analyst Bill Katz downgraded the private equity firm's stock to Underperform from Neutral, making his recommendation the sole negative one on the Street.
- Katz's downgrade is based on BX's decelerating retail platform contribution, slowing overall and retail platform fee-related earnings contribution, his view that FactSet consensus '23-'24 distributable estimates are about 5%-12%+ too high, and that there's room for additional absolute/relative price-to-distributable earnings multiple compression.
- In a note to clients, the analyst pointed to Blackstone's (BX) flagship BREIT fund that inflected into elevated third-party redemptions and slowing BCRED contribution.
- The analyst reduced his already Street low sum-of-the-parts target price to $67.50 from $85.50.
- SA's Quant rating has Blackstone at Hold, the same as the average SA Author's rating, while the average Wall Street rating still sits at Buy
