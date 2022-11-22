Thermal Energy receives ~C$2.5M order for multi-site carbon reduction and energy efficiency solution

Nov. 22, 2022 8:26 AM ETThermal Energy International Inc. (TMGEF), TMG:CABy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Thermal Energy International (OTCQB:TMGEF) has received orders totalling ~C$2.5M from a snack manufacturer to implement a water recovery, thermal energy efficiency improvement and carbon emission reduction project across multiple sites.
  • This order covers theengineering, supply and installation ofGEMTMsteam traps at 16 sites representing Thermal Energy’s largest GEMTMproject to date.
  • This project will deliver combined annual utility and water savings of over $0.65M annual CO2e reduction of 5,255 tonnes and save more than 10M gallons of water/year.
  • The project is expected to be completed and revenue earned within nine months.

