Thermal Energy receives ~C$2.5M order for multi-site carbon reduction and energy efficiency solution
Nov. 22, 2022 8:26 AM ETThermal Energy International Inc. (TMGEF), TMG:CABy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Thermal Energy International (OTCQB:TMGEF) has received orders totalling ~C$2.5M from a snack manufacturer to implement a water recovery, thermal energy efficiency improvement and carbon emission reduction project across multiple sites.
- This order covers theengineering, supply and installation ofGEMTMsteam traps at 16 sites representing Thermal Energy’s largest GEMTMproject to date.
- This project will deliver combined annual utility and water savings of over $0.65M annual CO2e reduction of 5,255 tonnes and save more than 10M gallons of water/year.
- The project is expected to be completed and revenue earned within nine months.
Comments