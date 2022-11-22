Rio2 sells non-core royalty package for $5M
Nov. 22, 2022 8:38 AM ETRio2 Limited (RIOFF), RIO:CABy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Rio2 Limited (OTCQX:RIOFF) has entered into a binding agreement to sell a package of Chilean royalty interests to Osisko Gold Royalties $5M.
- The Royalty Sale provides for the sale of the company’s 1.5% royalty on the Anocarire Project and its 1.25% royalty on the Horizonte Project, both located in Chile.
- “We are sincerely thankful to Osisko Gold Royalties for their support during this time of challenging market conditions. The monetization of these non-core royalty interests provides Rio2 with a welcome boost to its balance sheet and working capital,” said Alex Black, President & CEO of Rio2 Limited
