Rio2 sells non-core royalty package for $5M

Nov. 22, 2022 8:38 AM ETRio2 Limited (RIOFF), RIO:CABy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Rio2 Limited (OTCQX:RIOFF) has entered into a binding agreement to sell a package of Chilean royalty interests to Osisko Gold Royalties  $5M.
  • The Royalty Sale provides for the sale of the company’s 1.5% royalty on the Anocarire Project and its 1.25% royalty on the Horizonte Project, both located in Chile.
  • “We are sincerely thankful to Osisko Gold Royalties for their support during this time of challenging market conditions. The monetization of these non-core royalty interests provides Rio2 with a welcome boost to its balance sheet and working capital,” said Alex Black, President & CEO of Rio2 Limited 

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.