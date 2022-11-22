Gamida Cell sheds 21% as FDA extends review for lead candidate

Nov. 22, 2022 8:38 AM ETGamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

FDA Headquarters - White Oak Campus

hapabapa

  • Israel-based biotech Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) lost ~21% in the pre-market trading Tuesday after announcing that the U.S. FDA extended the review period for its market application for the lead candidate omidubicel.
  • The regulator has requested more information related to the Biologics License Application (BLA), citing the newly submitted data as a major amendment that has pushed back the FDA action date to May 01, 2023, from Jan. 30, 2023.
  • Additionally, the FDA has rescheduled Gamida Cell’s (GMDA) late-cycle meeting to Q1 2023.
  • Noting that the requested data related to lab findings of patients in the Phase 3 trial for omidubicel, Gamida Cell (GMDA) said: “These additional data provided by Gamida Cell to FDA are consistent with prior data submissions.”
  • In August, the company shares climbed after the regulator granted priority review for omidubicel, a cell therapy candidate for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplant in blood cancers.

