Post to exit BellRing Brands ownership with an additional debt-for-equity exchange
Post (POST) announced an underwritten offering of all of its 4.59M shares of BellRing Brands (BRBR).
The offering shares, currently owned by Post, were sold by J.P. Morgan Securities in connection with the entry by the company into an exchange agreement, dated November 21, 2022.
Under the exchange agreement, the company will transfer all of its shares of BellRing to the funding incremental term loan lender to repay and retire a portion of the principal amount of the company’s $130M incremental term loan, excluding any accrued interest and the remaining principal amount of the incremental term loan, all of which will be paid with cash from the Company’s balance sheet.
Company will no longer own any shares of BellRing’s stock.
Offering is expected to close on November 25, 2022.
Comments