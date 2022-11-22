Peloton cut to Hold-equivalent at Cowen amid uncertain turnaround effort

Nov. 22, 2022 8:42 AM ETPeloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON)By: Kevin P. Curran, SA News Editor

Cowen analyst Andrew Charles reduced his rating on Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) as macro challenges and post-pandemic demand trends cloud the company’s outlook.

Charles cut his rating from “Outperform” to “Market Perform” as he expects a “challenging post-pandemic trajectory” for the company as it seeks to right the proverbial ship. Additionally, a lack of full-year guidance reduces visibility and leaves a bullish rating hard to justify.

“Macro challenges to demand are likely to persist in the near-term, in our view, given inflationary pressures on the consumer, coupled with the post-pandemic trend of increased mobility presenting a headwind to at-home connected fitness,” he concluded. “We think consumers are likely to continue to prefer out-of-home experiences in the near-term and believe Peloton is still working through pandemic pull-forward.”

Charles cut his price target to $12 from $14 alongside the downgrade. Shares of the home fitness company fell 1.84%, adding to a 5.33% decline on Monday and a 77.86% drop in the past year.

