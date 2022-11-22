Oil ETFs rebound after crude touched January lows

The energy market caught a bid on Tuesday morning as crude oil (CL1:COM) rebounded after it touched its lowest level since January 3rd on Monday. As a result, the rise in oil prices have provided breathing room for oil and gas focused exchange traded funds.

Oil declined at one point to $75.08/bbl on Monday but has since climbed higher as the commodity hovered near the $81.50/bbl level in early market trading. On Tuesday crude prices have found themselves higher by 1.9%.

Early on and the popular Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE) and Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) pushed higher by 1.5% and 0.9%. The two funds both track the broader energy market and together manage $53.07B worth of investor capital.

Other oil related funds that have pushed higher in premarket trading include: (OIH), (XOP), (GUSH), (NYSEARCA:USO), (NYSEARCA:UCO), (DBO), and (BNO).

Bigger picture and investors will have noted that XLE is +57.9% in 2022, VDE is +57.7%, OIH +52.4%, XOP +50.4%, GUSH +88.7%, USO +26%, UCO +33.3%, DBO +13.8%, and BNO +35.4%.

In other energy related news, Saudi Arabia denied a report that OPEC+ is considering a production hike of as much as 500K bbl/day for the cartel's meeting next month.