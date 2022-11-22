Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK) fell in early trading after FQ4 EPS arrived short of expectations and the restaurant operator guided light.

Systemwide same-store sales growth was up 4.0% in FQ4. Higher average check, driven mostly by pricing, and an increase in traffic drove the increase for company-operated while higher average check was partially offset by a decrease in traffic for franchise. Company-operated same-store sales rose 11.4% Franchise same-store sales were up 3.2%.

Restaurant-level margin fell to 16.2% of sales driven by increases in food and packaging costs, wage inflation of 11.3% and increases in utilities and maintenance and repair costs. Those cost bumps were partially offset by menu price increases. Commodity costs increased in the quarter by approximately 14.9%, primarily due to increases in proteins, sauces and oil.

Adjusted EBITDA was reported at $77.9M vs. $74.3M a year ago.

Looking ahead, Jack in the Box (JACK) expects to open 25 to 30 restaurants and guided for positive net unit growth in FY 2023. FY22 EPS of $5.25 to $5.65 is anticipated vs. $5.80 to $6.10 prior view and the consensus mark of $5.88.

CEO update: "We continue to navigate operational headwinds, but Jack and Del Taco franchisees and operators showed their ability to be resilient and manage through them effectively all throughout 2022. While we will continue to attack the inflationary impact on margins, our top line fundamentals, operational focus, and expectation for positive net unit growth for Jack all demonstrate that 2023 will be a big year for our company and another positive step in the transformation of the Jack brand."

Shares of JACK dropped 5.84% premarket to $79.99. The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on JACK is flashing Buy.