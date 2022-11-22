Lyft slips as Cowen downgrades, citing several issues, including weaker revenues

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) shares slipped on Tuesday as investment firm Cowen downgraded the ride-sharing company, citing a number of issues, including worries over weaker revenues in the future and uncertainty about its 2024 EBITDA guidance.

Analyst John Blackledge lowered his rating on Lyft (LYFT) to market perform from outperform and slashed the price target to $14 from $36, noting that the issues are not likely to go away in the near-term.

In addition to weaker revenue and uncertainty about 2024, which Lyft said previously it would hit $1B in EBITDA, Blackledge also noted concerns over higher insurance costs, "which could persist due to inflationary pressures." The analyst also cited regulatory overhang as an issue, brought upon by the Department of Labor proposal to classify Lyft drivers as employees.

"We acknowledge that a recession should drive better driver supply and lower driver [acquisition] costs (from higher unemployment), but we would be concerned about impact from a slowing top line," Blackledge wrote in a note to clients.

Lyft (LYFT) shares fell 1.2% to $10.92 in premarket trading, while competitor Uber (UBER) rose fractionally.

As a result of the aforementioned concerns, Blackledge lowered his revenue estimate for fiscal 2023 by 4% and cut his EBITDA forecast by 14%.

"Longer term, we lowered our Active Rider forecast 6-18% annually from '24-'31, while we lowered our revenue per active rider [estimates] 2-8% annually over the period," the analyst explained.

"As a result, we lowered our revenue forecast 15% on average annually and lowered our EBITDA forecast 37% on average annually from '24-'31."

Last week, Lyft (LYFT) announced that it joined with driverless technology company Motional to let riders in Los Angeles, California book robotaxis on Lyft's app.

Analysts are all over the map on Lyft (LYFT). It has a HOLD rating from Seeking Alpha authors, while Wall Street analysts rate it a BUY. Seeking Alpha's quant system, which consistently beats the market, rates LYFT a HOLD.